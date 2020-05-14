Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today and a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A little break in our unsettled weather tomorrow-Saturday morning with a weak ridge of high pressure moving through the Pacific Northwest. We do, however, need to keep an eye on the Cascades and Blues for a slight chance of showers/storms Friday afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s through Saturday.
Our next front arrives late Saturday-Sunday with showers and a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Shower chances continue next Monday with another weather disturbance, highs in the low-mid 70s. Mainly dry Tuesday with only a slight chance for a stray shower as the low pushes east. Some wrap around moisture could bring scattered showers from the Tri-Cities to the east. Highs cool to near 70.