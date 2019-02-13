Athena-Weston SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Bethlehem Lutheran
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Boardman SD
Delay: 3 Hours Late
NO EI/ECSE Morning Classes
Calvary Christian School
Delay: No School
Christ the King School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
College Place SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Columbia SD
Delay: No School
Dixie SD
Delay: None
No Lewis Peak Transportation.
East Valley SD
Delay: None
AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Finley SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No breakfast will be served
Goldendale SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Grandview SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Heritage University
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Imbler SD
Delay: No School
Irrigon SD
Delay: 3 Hours Late
Kahlotus SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Kennewick SD
Delay: No School
Kingspoint Christian
Delay: No School
Kiona-Benton SD
Delay: No School
La Grande SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
NO EI/ECSE Morning Classes
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities
Delay: No School
Mabton SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Milton-Freewater SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
NO EI/ECSE Morning Class
Morrow County SD
Delay: 3 Hours Late
Boardman and Irrigon schools
Mount Adams SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Naches Valley SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
North Franklin SD
Delay: No School
Othello SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Pasco SD
Delay: No School
Paterson SD
Delay: No School
Perry Tech in Yakima
Delay: None
Students arrive at 10:00am.
Prescott SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Prosser SD
Delay: No School
Richland SD
Delay: No School
St. Joseph's Catholic School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Sunnyside SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Toppenish SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Touchet SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Tri-Cities Prep
Delay: 3 Hours Late
Tri-Cities Prep will begin at 10:50 tomorrow morning
Wahluke SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM half-day preschool class
Walla Walla SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Wapato SD
Delay: No School
Zillah SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
8:10 Preschool Canceled
OCDC Headstart Classes
Delay: No School
EI/ECSE
Delay: No School
Pasco Charter College
Delay: No School
Kennewick Christian School
Delay: 4 Hours Late
Yakima Charter College
Delay: No School
Walla Walla Catholic Schools
Delay: 2 Hours Late
WSU Tri-Cities
Delay: 2 Hours Late
ESD 105
Delay: No School