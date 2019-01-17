Ione School Dist.: Closed all day due to continued freezing rain

Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Yakima Sch. Dist: Buses are using snow routes for route 2 (Gilbert and Wilson) and route 8 (McClure, Wilson, IKE). 

Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Selah Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Early Start, buses on alternate routes.

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. On time for regular Thursday Late Start.

Wapato Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes. 

Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late. 8:10 Preschool Session is canceled

Iona School District: 3 Hour Late

EPIC / Head Start:

Headstart Castlevale,Jefferson AM(8:00) and PM(9:30) sessions are all on a 2 hour delay

Head Start East Valley 2 hour delay

(Headstart)Tieton and Union Gap canceled

Fairview and Wide Hollow AM sessions only have been canceled

(ECEAP)Epic Place,Ahtanum,East Valley and OIC,AM sessions have been canceled

Heritage University 2-Hour Late Start. All classes before 10:00 a.m. are canceled.

Riverside Christian School: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool.

Zillah Christian Worship Center Academy: 2 Hour Late

