Ione School Dist.: Closed all day due to continued freezing rain
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Yakima Sch. Dist: Buses are using snow routes for route 2 (Gilbert and Wilson) and route 8 (McClure, Wilson, IKE).
Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Selah Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes
West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Early Start, buses on alternate routes.
Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. On time for regular Thursday Late Start.
Wapato Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes.
Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late. 8:10 Preschool Session is canceled
Iona School District: 3 Hour Late
EPIC / Head Start:
Headstart Castlevale,Jefferson AM(8:00) and PM(9:30) sessions are all on a 2 hour delay
Head Start East Valley 2 hour delay
(Headstart)Tieton and Union Gap canceled
Fairview and Wide Hollow AM sessions only have been canceled
(ECEAP)Epic Place,Ahtanum,East Valley and OIC,AM sessions have been canceled
Heritage University 2-Hour Late Start. All classes before 10:00 a.m. are canceled.
Riverside Christian School: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool.
Zillah Christian Worship Center Academy: 2 Hour Late