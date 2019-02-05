Athena-Weston SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Benton Franklin Head Start in the Tri-Cities
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Morning classes canceled
Bethlehem Lutheran
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Start at 10:30
Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston
Delay: None
Calvary Christian School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Children's Developmental Center
Delay: None
No AM sessions/Building opens at 10
Christ the King School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Christian Worship Center Academy
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Columbia SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Buses on emergency routes
Dayton SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Delta HS
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Dixie SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No Breakfast, No Lewis Peak Road Transportation
East Valley SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No after school programs at Elementary Schools
Echo SD
Delay: No School
Ellensburg SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Finley SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Buses on road restriction routes/No zero-hour
Goldendale SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Grandview SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Helix SD
Delay: No School
Heritage University
Delay: 2 Hours Late
All classes before 10AM cancelled
Hermiston SD
Delay: No School
Highland SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Ione SD
Delay: No School
Kahlotus SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Kingspoint Christian
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM Extended Day Program
Kiona-Benton SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool, Tri-Tech, or Lourdes
Kittitas SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM Extended Care
Mabton SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Milton-Freewater SD
Delay: No School
after-school activities will know by noon
Morrow County SD
Delay: No School
Naches Valley SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool, AM PM Buses on snow routes
North Franklin SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Othello SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Pasco SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Paterson SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM or PM preschool
Pendleton SD
Delay: No School
Pilot Rock SD
Delay: No School
Prescott SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Prosser SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool or Tri-Tech
Richland SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM sessions Tapteal Elem. No HS zero-hour
Selah SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool, AM PM Buses on snow routes
St. Joseph's Catholic School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool Children's Center will open at 8
St. Patrick Catholic
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Toppenish SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Touchet SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Tri-Cities Prep
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Sill start at 10:50 am
Umatilla SD
Delay: No School
Walla Walla SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Wapato SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool Buses on snow routes
Washtucna SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No preschool
West Valley SD
Delay: No School
Yakima SD
Delay: No School
Kennewick Christian School
Delay: None
Starting at 10AM