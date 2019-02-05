Athena-Weston SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Benton Franklin Head Start in the Tri-Cities

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Morning classes canceled

Bethlehem Lutheran

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Start at 10:30

Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston

Delay: None

Calvary Christian School

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Children's Developmental Center

Delay: None

No AM sessions/Building opens at 10

Christ the King School

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Christian Worship Center Academy

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Columbia SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Buses on emergency routes

Dayton SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Delta HS

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Dixie SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No Breakfast, No Lewis Peak Road Transportation

East Valley SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No after school programs at Elementary Schools

Echo SD

Delay: No School

Ellensburg SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Finley SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Buses on road restriction routes/No zero-hour

Goldendale SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Grandview SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Helix SD

Delay: No School

Heritage University

Delay: 2 Hours Late

All classes before 10AM cancelled

Hermiston SD

Delay: No School

Highland SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Ione SD

Delay: No School

Kahlotus SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Kingspoint Christian

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM Extended Day Program

Kiona-Benton SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool, Tri-Tech, or Lourdes

Kittitas SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM Extended Care

Mabton SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Milton-Freewater SD

Delay: No School

after-school activities will know by noon

Morrow County SD

Delay: No School

Naches Valley SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool, AM PM Buses on snow routes

North Franklin SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Othello SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Pasco SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Paterson SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM or PM preschool

Pendleton SD

Delay: No School

Pilot Rock SD

Delay: No School

Prescott SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Prosser SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool or Tri-Tech

Richland SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM sessions Tapteal Elem. No HS zero-hour

Selah SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool, AM PM Buses on snow routes

St. Joseph's Catholic School

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool Children's Center will open at 8

St. Patrick Catholic

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Toppenish SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Touchet SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Tri-Cities Prep

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Sill start at 10:50 am

Umatilla SD

Delay: No School

Walla Walla SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Wapato SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool Buses on snow routes

Washtucna SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No preschool

West Valley SD

Delay: No School

Yakima SD

Delay: No School

Kennewick Christian School

Delay: None

Starting at 10AM

