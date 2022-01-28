Remote learning updates in Yakima School District

YAKIMA – Amid the Omicron surge and staffing shortages, the Yakima School District placed 25 schools under remote learning protocols two weeks ago. Last week, eight schools were remote. This week, four YSD schools will undergo remote learning.
Between January 31 and February 4, Eisenhower High School, Davis High School, Adams Elementary School and Gilbert Elementary School will operate remotely. Eisenhower and Davis will continue normal operations for activities and athletics, with spectators allowed at home events.
All other YSD schools, including YV-TECH will be on normal operations.
Students in remote learning can still receive free meals, available for pickup on Feb. 2 at IKE, Davis and Adams, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Evening meals can be picked up at Davis and Adams between 4:45 and 6:15.
COVID-19 tests are available for only YSD staff, students and their immediate family, not the general public. Testing is done at 104 N 4th Avenue on weekdays from 1-5 p.m.