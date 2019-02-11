SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES:
Blue Mountain Community College: Milton-Freewater Center will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and cancel all evening classes. All other BMCC locations remain on a regular evening schedule. The president candidate community forum will go on as scheduled on the Pendleton campus in Morrow Hall room 100 from 5:20-6:00 p.m. with remote access availability from BMCC’s other center locations (except Milton-Freewater).
Calvary Christian School:
2 Hours Late. Km k4 & K5 10:30-12:30
PM k4 & K5. 1:00-3:00
Daycare 8:15-1:00 & 3:00-5:30
Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. No morning Extended Day Program
Mount Adams Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Richland Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Schools will be on regular schedules. Visit rsd.edu for updates.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Benton Franklin Head Start: Head Start Part-Day morning classes canceled, Head Start Full-Day/Duration is on a TWO HOUR DELAY. Early Head Start home visits before 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled by your Home Visitor.
Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions. Building to open at 10:00.