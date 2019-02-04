SCHOOL CLOSURES (Schools NOT in session on the listed day):

Echo School District 

Helix School District

Hermiston School District

Ione School District

Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Decision on after-school activities for 2/5 will be made by noon on 2/5.

Morrow County School District

Pendleton School District

Pilot Rock School District

Stanfield School District

Umatilla School District

SCHOOL DELAYS:

Kennewick SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. 

Pasco SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Richland SD: 2 Hours Late, Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled. High school zero-hour classes are canceled.

Delta High School:  2-hour delay 

Athena-Weston SD: 2 Hours Late

Ellensburg SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Grandview SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mabton SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kiona-Benton SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM pre-school, no AM Tri-tech, no AM Lourdes

Paterson SD: 2 Hours Late. no morning or afternoon pre-school 

Prescott SD: 2 Hours Late

Sunnyside SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Toppenish SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wapato SD:    2 Hours Late, There will be no morning Pre-School and buses will be operating on snow routes.

Prosser SD:   2 Hours Late No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech

Finley SD:      2 Hours Late Buses on road restriction routes. No morning Breakfast, no zero hour classes. 

Heritage University: 2 Hour Late All classes before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled.  

Washtucna School District:  2 Hours Delay No Preschool, no breakfast

North Franklin School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool 

Columbia School District: 2 Hour delay. Buses will be on emergency bus routes

Highland School District: 2 hours delay. No AM preschool  

Kittitas School District: 2 Hours delay 

Kahlotus School District: 2 Hours Delay. No AM preschool.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Head Start Part-Day Morning classes canceled. Head Start Full-Day/Duration is on a TWO HOUR DELAY. Early Head Start home visits before 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled by your Home Visitor. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update delays and closures as necessary. 

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late

Christ the King School: 2 hour delay

Children's Developmental Center: No AM sessions, building opens at 10:00 a.m.

Kennewick Christian School: Opening at 10 am 

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. and no morning Extended Day Program; No K4 observations.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. No AM Extended Care. No K4 AM classes.

St. Joseph's Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children's Center will open at 8:00 AM

Tri-Cities Prep: Will begin at 10:50 am

Christian Worship Center Academy (CWCA) in Zillah will be on a 2-hr delay, morning preschool canceled

St Patrick Catholic School in Pasco:  2 hour school Delay

Walla Walla Catholic Schools: 2 Hour Late 

ORGANIZATIONS: 

The Tri-Cities Food Bank is closing for tomorrow, Tuesday February 5th, 2019, in the following cities: Kennewick, Richland

Yakima County Meals on Wheels will be closed 

Yakima Transit 8:00 A.M. start

