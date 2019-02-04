Here are the Latest on School Closures and Delays.

SCHOOL CLOSURES (Schools NOT in session on the listed day):

Echo School District

Helix School District

Hermiston School District

Ione School District

Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Decision on after-school activities for 2/5 will be made by noon on 2/5.

Morrow County School District

Pendleton School District

Pilot Rock School District

Stanfield School District

Umatilla School District

SCHOOL DELAYS:

Kennewick SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center.

Pasco SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Richland SD: 2 Hours Late, Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled. High school zero-hour classes are canceled.

Athena-Weston SD: 2 Hours Late

Ellensburg SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Grandview SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mabton SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kiona-Benton SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM pre-school, no AM Tri-tech, no AM Lourdes

Paterson SD: 2 Hours Late. no morning or afternoon pre-school

Sunnyside SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Toppenish SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Prosser SD: 2 Hours Late No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech

Finley SD: 2 Hours Late Buses on road restriction routes. No morning Breakfast, no zero hour classes.

Heritage University: 2 Hour Late All classes before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Head Start Part-Day Morning classes canceled. Head Start Full-Day/Duration is on a TWO HOUR DELAY. Early Head Start home visits before 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled by your Home Visitor. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update delays and closures as necessary.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late

Christ the King School: 2 hour delay

Kennewick Christian School: Opening at 10 am

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. and no morning Extended Day Program; No K4 observations.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. No AM Extended Care. No K4 AM classes.

St. Joseph's Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children's Center will open at 8:00 AM

Tri-Cities Prep: Will begin at 10:50 am

Christian Worship Center Academy (CWCA) in Zillah will be on a 2-hr delay, morning preschool canceled

ORGANIZATIONS:

The Tri-Cities Food Bank is closing for tomorrow, Tuesday February 5th, 2019, in the following cities: Kennewick, Richland