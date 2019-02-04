SCHOOL CLOSURES (Schools NOT in session on the listed day):
Helix School District
Hermiston School District
Ione School District
Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Decision on after-school activities for 2/5 will be made by noon on 2/5.
Morrow County School District
Pendleton School District
Pilot Rock School District
Stanfield School District
Umatilla School District
SCHOOL DELAYS:
Kennewick SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center.
Pasco SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Richland SD: 2 Hours Late, Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled. High school zero-hour classes are canceled.
Athena-Weston SD: 2 Hours Late
Ellensburg SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Grandview SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mabton SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kiona-Benton SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM pre-school, no AM Tri-tech, no AM Lourdes
Paterson SD: 2 Hours Late. no morning or afternoon pre-school
Sunnyside SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Toppenish SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
PRIVATE SCHOOLS:
Benton Franklin Head Start: Head Start Part-Day Morning classes canceled. Head Start Full-Day/Duration is on a TWO HOUR DELAY. Early Head Start home visits before 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled by your Home Visitor. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update delays and closures as necessary.
Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late
Christ the King School: 2 hour delay
Kennewick Christian School: Opening at 10 am
Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. and no morning Extended Day Program; No K4 observations.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. No AM Extended Care. No K4 AM classes.
St. Joseph's Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children's Center will open at 8:00 AM
Tri-Cities Prep: Will begin at 10:50 am
Christian Worship Center Academy (CWCA) in Zillah will be on a 2-hr delay, morning preschool canceled
ORGANIZATIONS:
The Tri-Cities Food Bank is closing for tomorrow, Tuesday February 5th, 2019, in the following cities: Kennewick, Richland