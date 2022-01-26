WAITSBURG - All campuses in Waitsburg School District will be closed starting tomorrow, Jan. 27. Preschool through 12th grade classes will be held remotely.
The closure is reportedly due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
They hope to return to in-person learning by Feb. 1, but are evaluating absences and COVID-19 cases regularly until that change can be made.
Students should use their school Chromebooks to check for schedules. Elementary school students should log onto Class Tag. Sixth grade and up should log onto Google Classrooms.
In the meantime, the district is still providing breakfast and lunch for students. Meals can be picked up at the Waitsburg Elementary School cafeteria side doors (on the North side) between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on school days.