TRI-CITIES:
Charter College: Pasco campus will close at 5 p.m. No evening classes.
City of Pasco: City offices close at 3:30 p.m.
City of Richland: Community Center and Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been cancelled.
City of West Richland: City offices close at 3 p.m.
Mid-Columbia Libraries: All branches close at 3:30 p.m.
West Side Church: Cancelled
WSU Tri-Cities: Campus will close at 4 p.m.
