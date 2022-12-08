Closures in Oregon around I-84
Meridith Depping

TRI-CITIES: 

Charter College: Pasco campus will close at 5 p.m. No evening classes. 

City of Pasco: City offices close at 3:30 p.m. 

City of Richland: Community Center and Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been cancelled. 

City of West Richland: City offices close at 3 p.m. 

Mid-Columbia Libraries: All branches close at 3:30 p.m. 

West Side Church: Cancelled

WSU Tri-Cities: Campus will close at 4 p.m. 