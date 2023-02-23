Regional school delays, closures for February 24 Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASTERN OREGON Helix School District: Closed Pendleton School District: Closed, all special early education classes cancelled. Athena-Weston School District: One-hour delay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Trade Local Weather Currently in Kennewick 17° Mostly Cloudy26° / 17° 1 AM 17° 2 AM 16° 3 AM 16° 4 AM 15° 5 AM 14° 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan robbed in Richland ends in fight and suspect dragged a quarter mileSinkhole to restrict traffic on Lincoln Ave in YakimaWelfare check leads to felony arrest in RichlandShots fired outside Kennewick restaurant, KPD searching for suspectWSP responds to 57 crashes from Yakima to Walla WallaSuspect in Prosser VFW theft arrestedPower back on in Kennewick, still out for over 600 customers in PascoSchool and bus weather delaysGov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff to honor corrections officer who died in the line of dutyCause, manner of death of determined for WSU student found dead in dorm Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. e-Newsletters Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox. Sign Up Now Download the NonStop Local App Top Video "Swatting" costs resources and legal repercussions WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland Evening update February 23: Road closures and school delays from winter storm Washington Legislature works to address housing crisis by considering additional housing types Afternoon news update February 23: Weather slows avalanche rescue efforts, bill would make it illegal to screen for cannabis before hiring and more Milton-Freewater man sentenced to 20 years Reporter, two others killed in shooting More from this section Regional school delays, closures for February 24 © Copyright 2023 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe TriCities Top Stories Subscribe Yakima Top Stories Subscribe
