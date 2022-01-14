School Delays for Friday, January 14th

Pasco School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool. 

Prosser School District: Closed

Hermiston School District: 2 Hour delay 

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hour delay and is dismissing students at 1 p.m. today with no morning extended day. 

Christian Worship Center Academy: Closed

East Valley School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool. AM and PM Buses on snow routes. 

West Valley School District: 3 Hour delay with no AM preschool. 

Selah School District: 2 Hour delay with AM buses on snow routes. 

Highland School District: 2 Hour delay 

Naches Valley School District: 2 Hour delay 

Yakima School District: In-Person classes on a 2 hour delay. Buses are on snow routes. 

Grandview School District: Closed

Granger School District: Closed

Mabton School District: Closed

Sunnyside School District: Closed

Union Gap School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool and breakfast will not be served.

Zillah School District: Closed

