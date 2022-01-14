SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022:
Pasco School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool.
Prosser School District: Closed
Hermiston School District: 2 Hour delay
Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hour delay and is dismissing students at 1 p.m. today with no morning extended day.
Christian Worship Center Academy: Closed
East Valley School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool. AM and PM Buses on snow routes.
West Valley School District: 3 Hour delay with no AM preschool.
Selah School District: 2 Hour delay with AM buses on snow routes.
Highland School District: 2 Hour delay
Naches Valley School District: 2 Hour delay
Yakima School District: In-Person classes on a 2 hour delay. Buses are on snow routes.
Grandview School District: Closed
Granger School District: Closed
Mabton School District: Closed
Sunnyside School District: Closed
Union Gap School District: 2 Hour delay with no AM preschool and breakfast will not be served.
Zillah School District: Closed