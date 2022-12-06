...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less at times in freezing
fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the
higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven
Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley and
in the Lower Columbia Basin. However, some lower elevation
locations, such as in Hermiston, OR may also have dense freezing
fog at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
