TRI-CITIES:
Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed.
Kiona-Benton City School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. Tri-Tech.
Kennewick School District: Two-hour delay. No breakfast served. No a.m. Tri-Tech classes, a.m. practices or a.m. Keewaydin Discovery Center.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Two-hour delay.
Pasco School District: Closed. All events cancelled.
Prosser School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool or Tri-Tech classes and no breakfast served.
Richland School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool or breakfast served. All buses on snow routes.
St. Joseph's School Kennewick: Closed. Children's Center will open at 8 a.m.
YAKIMA:
Mt Adams School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool.
COLUMBIA GORGE:
Goldendale School District: Two-hour delay. Buses 3 and 10 on snow routes.
