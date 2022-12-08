SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

TRI-CITIES: 

Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. 

Kiona-Benton City School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. Tri-Tech. 

Kennewick School District: Two-hour delay. No breakfast served. No a.m. Tri-Tech classes, a.m. practices or a.m. Keewaydin Discovery Center. 

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Two-hour delay. 

Pasco School District: Closed. All events cancelled. 

Prosser School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool or Tri-Tech classes and no breakfast served. 

Richland School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool or breakfast served. All buses on snow routes. 

St. Joseph's School Kennewick: Closed. Children's Center will open at 8 a.m. 

YAKIMA: 

Mt Adams School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool.

COLUMBIA GORGE: 

Goldendale School District: Two-hour delay. Buses 3 and 10 on snow routes. 