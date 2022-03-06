Selah High School Track and Field coach in USA TF Masters Hall of Fame

SELAH, WA - Rick Beck has been running for about 50 years. His starting line was when he was a sophomore in high school.
Becker says he was too small to consider playing sports like basketball or football, so his next thought was cross country.
About two weeks before try-outs, he marked off half a mile around his neighborhood. Ran back and forth, and realized he wasn't tired. So Rick kept running.
Once he stopped, he realized he'd run about 10 miles. At his try-outs, he made the high school team.
As he got older, his legs got stronger. When he got to community college, his was a walk on athlete joined the top seven for the school.
Over the years, Rick has won numerous medals and awards. He's even broken a few records and even written a book, soon to be two.
In talking to Rick, I learned about his struggles when he was younger. A doctor once told him he wouldn't be able to run very much because of the way his legs were shaped, "I walked out and said, 'I'm going to do what I want."
He says what he's been told has only pushed him to be better at running.
Not only is Rick a runner, but he's also a Track and Field coach at Selah High School, where he says his students call him the GOAT.
Rick was recently awarded the USA TF Masters Hall of Fame, something he says is unexpected.
"I guess they figured I was worthy of the honor but it still kind of threw me off because I thought, 'man I'm only 67.' I have so many goals that I'm after," he said.
Among those goals, is staying driven. Rick and his wife, Patricia told me about their running journey together and what led them to getting married.
The two met in college on the race track. Patricia Becker is a runner herself. She, along with their five kids, have been there throughout his injuries and recovery.
Rick is recovering from a knee injury while also preparing for a run in two weeks.
"I think he'll be okay. I just don't know if he'll be able to race as fast as he'd like to. He just goes when the gun goes off and then he's in racing mode," said Patricia.
Rick Becker says if you set your mind to it and find a passion, you'll accomplish anything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.