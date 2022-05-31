Senator Wyden announces first three Veterans-focused Town Halls

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) is hosting three online town halls just for Eastern Oregon veterans, their families and veteran service providers.
Sen. Wyden is hosting these town halls for attendees to ask Veterans Administration officials health care questions, including asking about the agency's proposals to reduce physical and mental health services in the region.
This town hall will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
Sen. Wyden's town hall for Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker and Morrow counties involves the VA's recommendations that the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Walla Walla is reclassified as an outpatient clinic and move to Spokane from Walla Walla.
“The message I heard consistently at my recent town halls in Eastern Oregon made it clear that veterans have lacked a real opportunity to share their legitimate concerns about how these proposed changes will reduce access to both physical and mental health care,” Sen. Wyden said.
Sen. Wyden says “Veterans deserve topnotch care here at home thanks to their service, and I’m committed to working with them and the VA through these veterans-only town halls to brainstorm solutions to secure that quality and accessible care.”
For anyone interested in submitting questions, the link can be found here.
The link to watch the town hall meeting on June 4 is here.
