September sunshine with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, mid 70s-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-near 90s.
High pressure will dominate our region through Thursday morning with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. The ridge shifts east late Thursday developing a southwesterly flow and pumping some moisture into the region. By Thursday night a front will push east of the Cascades producing scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm until Friday morning. Dry Friday afternoon and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A stronger front swings through the area Saturday night- Sunday with breezy winds, scattered showers and highs falling into the upper 70s. Cooler and dry next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Dorian Update… Category 2 and moving NNW at 9 mph (slight increase in speed). Dorian is about 95 mile ENE of Daytona Beach, FL... Dorian will continue to hug the coastline with winds of 105 mph as it slowly moves north from Florida to North Carolina and Virginia. Remaining a strong Category 2 hurricane during its entire trek.
Regardless of the exact center track of Dorian expect life threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, and flash flooding along the east coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The threat moves to the coast of North Carolina, Outer Banks late Thursday into Friday. The heaviest rain and the greatest risk for life threatening storm surge looks to be in South and North Carolina as Dorian moves closer to the coast line.