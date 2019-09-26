Partly/Mostly cloudy this morning with a chance for a few showers between 9-11 AM. Breezy to windy as well today with gusts 20-30 mph and stronger gusts (40-45mph) at times in the Kittitas Valley. Clearing skies late afternoon-evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon.
A Pacific front dropping south today will produce breezy/windy conditions and stray showers later this morning. Cooler marine spills east of the Cascades with breezy winds and highs falling into the mid-upper 60s tomorrow.
An unseasonable cold upper level low will move south from British Columbia into WA Friday night and then stall along the WA/OR border through the weekend. This will bring widespread chilly rain Saturday and falling mountain snow levels this weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels Saturday between 4-4,500 ft, falling to 3-4,000 ft by Sunday morning and 2,500-3,000 ft by Monday morning. The Cascades and Blues this weekend could see 2-6 inches of snow above 3-4,000 ft.
Our best chance of rain this weekend will be on Saturday as highs fall into upper 40s-near 50... Yuck! Scattered showers continue into Sunday and with overnight lows this weekend dropping into the 30s we could see a few snowflakes Saturday and Sunday night-early morning (No Accumulation). Winds will be breezy to windy at times this weekend as well.
Drying early next week with some sunshine and highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.