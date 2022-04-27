Sexual assault resources in Tri-Cities Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Xochitl Hernandez Author facebook Author email Follow Xochitl Hernandez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PASCO, WA - Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault ProgramsDomestic Violence Services Benton and Franklin County Support Advocacy and Resource Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Criminal Law Washington Coalition Of Sexual Assault Franklin County Advocacy Pasco Resource Local Weather Currently in Kennewick 62° 62° / 44° 6 PM 62° 7 PM 60° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 53° 10 PM 50° 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phoneKennewick Police Department name victim in Wednesday's shootingFounder of Bob's Burgers and Brew diesGov. Brown orders flags to half-staff on SaturdayPerson dead, police officer wounded in truck stop shootingKennewick police search for suspects after serious accident on Gage and Steptoe"Method of Murder...Stab 8 times in the chest": Delta High student arrested for 20 person hit listArea around Highway 97 and McDonald Road roundabout closed after dual injury rollover18-year-old arrested in connection with Gum Street homicideTwo people dead following a two-car collision near Yakima Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. e-Newsletters Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox. Sign Up Now Top Video VGo Robot's revolutionary technology enables hospitalized and homebound students to attend school Pet of the Day: Mrs. Frankie Dad Jokes: April 27, 2022 Mabton School District closed following social media threats Sagebrush Montessori Elementary School closed all week Richland Public Library Spring book sale Walla Walla YWCA to display REDress Project installation; needs volunteers Two injured in car versus train collision near Toothaker © Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe TriCities Top Stories Subscribe Yakima Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.