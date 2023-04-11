PASCO, Wash. —

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is asking the County Commissioners to shift some of its funding to provide resources in Franklin County.

Sheriff Raymond says the county is growing and will soon need resources of its own instead of paying to use Benton County’s services. Sheriff says he wants the commissioners to plan for the future instead of planning for right now.

“We are one of the fastest growing west coast counties in the continental United States,” Sheriff Raymond says. “We might need to get a hint that we need to plan for that.”

The sheriff wrote a letter to the Franklin County Commissioners ahead of the Bi-County meeting in February to emphasize his disappointment in the Recovery Coalition process and that the decisions made in the process have been one sided.

Sheriff Raymond tells me in the interview, he wants a plan for where the funding would go if Franklin County were to stop paying Benton County for services.

Sheriff Raymond says the current situation will take years to develop into a working recovery center and Franklin County could be better off building its own recovery center or 23-hour detox center.

“If they want to fix up an old facility that’s fine, but have a plan,” Sheriff Raymond says. “Have some benchmarks and some goals out there instead of just every 12 months setting a budget, whining and crying about how broke we are, and doing no forward thinking on where we need to be.”

The current plans for the Recovery Center and “One Stop” 23-hour detox center is the Kennewick General Hospital and the Welch’s Grapes building in downtown Kennewick.

The sheriff tells me he wants the building to still provide services to both counties.

Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck says the idea of a new building just isn’t in the cards.

“We’re not in a position today without going out and taxing our citizens additional, significantly,” Peck says. “We’re not in a position to fund and operate our own separate facility.”

Commissioner Peck tells me he views the relationship between Benton and Franklin Counties as a “customer service subscription” where Franklin County is the customer subscribing to the services of Benton County.

Peck says a new building would be difficult to staff, tough to get voter approval and would raise taxes in the county.

Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin says it is ultimately up to Franklin County to do what is best for Franklin County.

“If Franklin County wants to operate those same services via Benton County,” Delvin says. “That’s fine.”

Sheriff Raymond tells me he really wants to see more doing and less talking.

“It’s nothing against any commissioners,” Sheriff Raymond says. “It’s just saying it’s time to get off your backsides and start thinking about what this community needs, what you’re going to hand over, what kind of legacy you’re going to leave behind when you leave those seats.”