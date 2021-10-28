Shooting on Nob Hill leaves 18-year-old man dead

Yakima, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at the intersection of Nob Hill Boulevard and South 20th Avenue.
Captain Jay Seely with YPD said the victim was driving on South 20th Avenue with his girlfriend and a 13-year-old boy in his car. The victim stopped at the stop sign where South 20th Avenue connects with Nob Hill when two suspects approached the car.
The victim got out of the car and there was some sort of argument. The victim was then shot multiple times in front of his passengers then the suspects ran away.
When the ambulance got to the scene they attempted to give the man CPR but he died shortly after.
Police searched for the suspects for several hours in the surrounding areas with two police dogs. Captain Seely said in their search they found a pistol.
Police are still searching for the two suspects.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report it accurately and in a timely manner.