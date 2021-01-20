KENNEWICK, WA - One local clothing store has started a campaign to highlight other small businesses and give back to the Tri-Cities community.
Free Culture Clothing stores in Kennewick have started a campaign geared to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by highlighting them.
Shaun Ehlers, an owner of Free Culture Clothing, said he knows first-hand how hard it has been for his business during the pandemic and wanted to create a way to help others also affected.
"I can only imagine how hard it is for businesses that may be an even smaller mom and pop or maybe haven't been around as long enough to build that strong of a clientele to be able to weather something like this where you potentially cant be open," Ehlers said.
For every $100 you spend at their store, Free Culture Clothing will take $25 of the money to buy a gift card from another local small business. Then give that gift card to someone in the community.
Ehlers said during the pandemic it is important to help out small businesses in the community because they are hurting the most.
"It's all about community and that's why we are doing this is because it's not about one of us it's about all of us and helping each other out and helping spread the word about each other," Ehlers said.
Everyday Free Culture Clothing will pick a new small business to help and a winner for the gift card on their Facebook page.
Ehlers said the campaign will likely end at the end of the month but may be extended.
He said another way to help local small businesses is to like their posts and share them on your personal social media pages or pages like Shop Small Tri-Cities.