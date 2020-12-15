Good Tuesday evening! After rain and mountain snow swept through earlier today, we will see clearing skies heading into the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the 30s-40s.
This break in systems will be short-lived, as a series of weather systems are going to keep our region active this week with more valley rain and mountain snow.
These systems will push a warmer Pacific air mass into the region. This will result in a general warming trend and rising snow levels this week. Snow levels will rise to 4-4,500 ft. Wednesday and over 5-6,000 ft. this weekend.
Our next system arrives Wednesday afternoon/evening with a good chance for rain before exiting to our east by early Thursday morning.
Strong winds behind the front will give many windy conditions (gusts 25-35 mph) and warmer day with highs near 50.
Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower.
Breezy to windy conditions develop again late Saturday-Sunday with a much stronger system moving into the Pacific Northwest.
Rain is possible for everyone on Sunday and with rising snow levels the Cascades could see heavy rain at times. This could potentially lead to flooding concerns for rivers, creeks, and streams flowing out of the Cascades.
Highs this weekend in the low 50s and lows in the 30s-40s.