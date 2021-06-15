Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers/thunderstorms developing late morning-afternoon. Any storms that do develop could produce locally gusty winds, brief moderate/heavy rain and small hail. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
The "best" timing for the thunderstorms...
- Lower Yakima Valley: 10 am - 1 pm
- Columbia Basin: 11 am - 3 pm
- Foothills: 2-4 pm
- All: Stray shower/storm 4-7 pm
High pressure returns Wednesday with a warming trend that will take us into Father's Day weekend and the first day of summer. Temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s Thursday-Sunday and even hotter next Monday with highs in the upper 90s-101. Yep, the triple digits are back!