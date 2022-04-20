Increasing clouds this morning with rain showers developing after 2-3 pm with a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm. Winds will likely become breezy this afternoon at 10-20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 40s-50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
A cold front pushing into the coast of Washington and Oregon will increase our clouds this morning. Showers will begin to develop this afternoon as the front moves into the Cascades. We could see a few stray thunderstorms develop along the cold front late this afternoon-early tonight. I do not expect any strong or severe storms with this front. However, any storms that do develop could produce brief moderate-heavy showers and locally gusty winds. Decreasing showers after midnight with just a slight chance for a stray shower tomorrow morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
Mainly dry Friday with a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower as a weak upper level disturbance moves overhead. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Ridging arrives this weekend with a nice warming trend. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-near 40. Breakout your bell bottoms for Sunday as the 70s return! Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. A weak system will give us a few showers overnight Monday through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures cool early next week, falling into the low-mid 60s by Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.