Spring has sprung. We have cloudy skies tonight with a chance of scattered showers however the rain should dry up overnight low tonight in the 40s. A ridge of high pressure moves in Tuesday with dry weather and warmer temperatures mid-60s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday. We will continue to see dry weather through Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances return by Sunday.
Showers Drying Up...Warmer Temperatures On The Way
