An upper-level disturbance has triggered a few showers this morning in the Blues, and a few could drift into the foothills producing a light shower or sprinkle. This disturbance will also bring another chance for a few showers this afternoon/evening east of the Cascades. There even a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm in the foothills and Blues this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
SET YOUR ALARM: Wednesday morning at 4:00 AM to see the "Super Blood Moon" eclipse. Clearing skies overnight will give us a great opportunity to watch the solar system at work! The total lunar eclipse lasts only 15 minutes from 4:11 to 4:26 AM. The partial eclipse begins at 2:45 AM and ends at 5:52 AM. Q. Why isn't there a lunar eclipse every full moon? A. Normally the full moon passes north or south of the Earth's shadow, avoiding an eclipse.
A transitory ridge will push into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s-low 80s with mostly sunny skies. This will be short lived as our next storm system arriving Thursday with an increasing chance for scattered afternoon showers, breezy/gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A few showers will likely linger overnight in the Blues. High pressure returns Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s.
A warming trend is on tap for the Memorial Weekend with highs climbing into the low 80s Saturday and upper 80s-near 90 Sunday. A thermal trough developing over the desert southwest will start to build north on Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 90s and jumping to near 100 degrees next Tuesday! Yuck... that is too soon for triple digits!