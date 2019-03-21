Good Morning,
Partly sunny and warm today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
High pressure will keep us dry again today, however, mid and high level clouds will move into the region today as they rotate around a weakening upper level low off the southern coast of CA. Increasing clouds tomorrow and a slight chance for a few stray showers Friday evening-Saturday morning as a cold front pushes east of the Cascades. Dry Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Another front and a chance for rain Monday afternoon with highs near. High pressure should dry us out Tuesday and Wednesday with temps cooling into the mid 50s.
Monty