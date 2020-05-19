Good evening! We got a nice break in systems out there today. Not as much rain as what we saw yesterday, but don't put those umbrellas away just yet. Scattered showers will move through once again later tonight. Lows in the 50s.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southeastern Washington and northeast Oregon tonight into Wednesday night. About 1-2" of rain are expected. Heavy rain could fill rivers and creeks causing local flooding, make sure not to drive over any flooded roadways.
The low pressure system that brought us rain Tuesday will move east and will merge Wednesday with another system over Idaho and western Montana.
Scattered rain showers will continue out the door Wednesday morning mainly east, but also including the Tri-Cities. Turning drier with sunshine Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a breezy day. Winds expected to kick up to 20-25 MPH with gusts up to 30-45 MPH.
A cold front arrives Thursday with gusty winds, and cooler temperatures as highs fall into the 60s.
Looking toward the weekend, expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures just in time for Memorial day weekend! Highs in the mid-upper 70s.