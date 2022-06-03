Mostly cloudy with a line of showers and a few embedded t-storms will develop along the east slopes and move east into the Columbia Basin between 8 AM-Noon. Another round of showers and storms will develop after 1 PM through this evening from the Tri-Cities into the Blues of Washington and Oregon. Any storms that develop will be capable of gusts 40-50 MPH, heavy rain, small hail and lightning. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Flood Watch - Blues and Foothills... Friday 11 AM-10 PM
- Moderate-Heavy rain this afternoon
- Local Flash Flooding
- Rises on all rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Blues
- Old burn scars could increase risk of flash flooding or debris flow
- Use caution if camping or hiking in the Blues today-weekend
Another round of showers and t-storms will develop after 1pm and continue through 7-8 PM, mainly to the south and east of the Tri-Cities. This will be followed by light rain until 4-5 Saturday morning. At this time most of Saturday looks dry until the next system spreads light-moderate rain across the region after 8 PM Saturday night. This rain will likely end after 6-7 AM Sunday with scattered showers and t-storms developing by midday or early afternoon.
Breezy and dry early next week as ridging returns, highs in the low-mid 70s on Monday, warming to low 80s by Wednesday and flirting with 90 by next Friday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.