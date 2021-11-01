Scattered showers tonight through midnight then the fog moves in. Overnight lows in the low 30’s for the Yakima Valley and upper 30’s for the Columbia Basin. Tomorrow through Wednesday night should be dry with daytime highs in the low to mid 50’s. Fog will be a problem for the next few nights and early morning drive times with visibility at about a mile or less in some places. Another system arrives Thursday with more rain possible and mountain snow showers. Daylight-Saving time ends this weekend don’t forget to turn back your clocks 1 hour Sunday Morning at 2 AM.
Showers Tapering Off By Midnight Then The Fog Moves In....
