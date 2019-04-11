Good Morning,
Scattered showers today with a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
An upper level ridge of high pressure is currently sitting in the Pacific resulting in a strong moist northwesterly flow this morning. Several little disturbances will "hitch" a ride on the jet stream and move through the area with a chance for a few showers. Later this afternoon, with a little help from daytime heating, there may be enough instability for a stray t-storm.
The rain showers will keep the flooding threat going for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Blues. Many remain under Flood Warnings or Advisories until Saturday. Snow showers continue in the mountains through tonight with another 2-6" above 4000 ft.
Ridging will build into the region tomorrow with a mostly dry day and highs in the mid 60s. Another cold front brings us breezy showers and cooler temperatures on Saturday. Mainly dry and windy Sunday, highs near 60. Slight chance for a stray shower early next week with highs warming to the mid 60s. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and we could be flirting with low 70s by next Thursday.
Monty