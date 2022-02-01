WA- Following the death by suicide of former Miss USA, it's important to know and understand the signs and symptoms of depression.
The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health has several programs to help not just individuals, but families too.
Brissa Perez, Community and Tribal Engagement Specialist told me about those programs and ways to help without needing to call you doctor.
Practice the Pause is just one of the programs they offer. They teach how to handle big stressors and activities to help. Practices like peeling a frozen help cool off literally and the orange scents help the brain destress.
They offer services in English and Spanish as well as having pamphlets available online and shipped to your home for free.
Perez says downloading apps like Headspace, Way of Life and even looking for YouTube videos can be easy ways of getting help.
Another big help is journaling. Writing down your stressors can be a big relief alone, whether that's in the notes app on your phone, a journaling app or even buying a notebook to physically write it down in.
Starting conversations about your mental health struggles can be a big step and the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health is here to help. You can take a look at their website for updates on any trainings they are offering at gcach.org
If you or someone you know is suffering and would like to talk to someone, yo can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text to the number 741-741.