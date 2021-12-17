WHITE PASS, WA - From no snow two weeks ago, to over 4 feet, the ski community has been anxious to get on their slopes for a while now.
"You know the ski community is so excited to be open" said Kathleen Goyette, Director of Marketing for White Pass Ski Area. "It’s only a little later than usual, we probably get open on average a week earlier so people were definitely hungry for it."
One person said that he has been waiting for the season to start, so when he heard it was opening day, he took PTO until the Christmas Holiday.
"Oh I mean it’s built up, its packed it’s still coming down" Jason Hodges a skier and snow boarder at White Pass for over 30 years. "I think that we’ll get some sun soon, get it a little bit melted, get it a little and get a little bit more packing, some more fresh snow its going to be a great year."
At the base of the summit they had over 30 inches of snow, and at the top of the summit over 50 inches.
"Most ski areas open without full operation with limited terrain" said Goyette. "We have about 85% of our terrain open and I expect if the snow keeps up could be close to a 100% by the weekend."
Because of the pandemic last year they had a record breaking season, due to the fact that people wanted to get out of their house and they’re expecting another heavy packed ski season this year.
"Opening day feels like a reunion, kinda maybe feels like the first day of school" said Goyette. "We see all our friends that we’ve been missing in the warm weather months and if you spend more than a couple days up here you’ll come to find that everyone get’s to know your name and it’s a great activity to do in the winter months, so don’t hibernate some out and play with us"
White Pass has all of their lounges and hang out areas open , all you need is a mask to enter.
You do need to buy your ski lift tickets online before you go at skiwhitepass.com.