Good Wednesday evening! Very winter-like all day today with several rounds of snow and rain for everyone. As we head into the overnight hours, we will continue to see a few lingering showers for the lower elevations and heavy mountain snow.
If you do have to travel anywhere late tonight or early tomorrow morning be cautious! Roads around the area are slick and with temperatures declining we could see icy spots and black ice on the roadways.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued of the Cascades and south through the Columbia River George tonight through early tomorrow. These areas could see 4 to 8'' of additional snow. If you are heading up to the mountains, be ready for winter travel!
A Winter Storm Warning is issued for the Palouse, Spokane, and the foothills of the Blues through tomorrow afternoon. These areas could see up to 8 to 14'' of snow. Travel through these areas could be difficult to near impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in the car in case of an emergency!
We'll get a brief break in storms on Thursday as ridging starts to rebuild. This means a dry New Year's Eve! Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s.
The active weather pattern continues Friday night into early next week. The next system arrives Friday night-Saturday morning and another front Saturday night- Sunday morning.
These systems will produce more mountain snow and low elevation rain/snow mix or rain. Windy and warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s. Winter is here!