PASCO, Wash. -
What started off as a tournament in his two bedroom apartment, is now a partnership with the the City of Pasco.
Jordan Davis, event organizer, tells me he's been hosting Super Smash Brothers tournaments are meant to give gamers a fun and exciting place to enjoy gaming.
The partnership between Tri-City Tumble and the City of Pasco started in September of 2021.
After moving to the Tri-Cities in 2019, Jordan tells me he first created the tournament to create a space for the youth to do what they love.
"It brings something new for a younger demographic right. I moved here in 2019 during COVID and I'm really big into Super Smash Brothers," he says, "I like competing in tournaments. I wanted to do that when I got here but there wasn't really anything like that."
Jordan says the nearest tournaments are in Yakima or Walla Walla, most of the player don't have the opportunity to travel to those tournaments.
A main goal of Jordan's is to pick and affordable price point for people to enter. Currently, the buy in varies from game to game they are playing.
You can register online
for $10. Up to 95 gamers can compete for the $250 prize. There are three side events in rotation, doubles, crew battles and rookies. Doubles is a 2v2 event and crew battles are 5v5. The rookie bracket offers newer players a chance to play against each other.
The hope is to continue growing the tournament and number of entries he sees. Currently, Tri-City Tumble is primarily community base – meaning majority of the equipment is brought together from different people.
The next tournament will be held on Jun 4th, in the Pasco City Hall Recreation Center.
