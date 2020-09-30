Smile-A-Mile Painting recognizing heroes in the community

The Smile Affect project is more than a single event. It’s a movement to make people smile.
That could be something as simple as a handshake or a hug or smiling at someone as they pass by. It could be buying coffee for the next person in line or letting someone with just one or two items cut in front of you at the checkout line. The Smile Affect is about putting a smile on someone’s face.
Do you know someone deserving of a FREE full exterior painting transformation?
CLICK HERE to nominate a deserving family today!
A smile can go a long way. Just ask Patricia Wildenborg, Doug Welch, or Jennifer Pederson. They were the recipients of The Smile Affect project. That’s right. Affect with an A because this project truly touches the feelings of those it effects.