Lots of smoke with unhealthy air quality and a slight chance for a stray shower by late morning-early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Smoke Air Quality Alert - Eastern WA/OR... Until 1 PM Wednesday
- Unhealthy - Very Unhealthy Air Quality
- Limit time outdoors
- Especially for young, elderly and people with heart or lung disease
Upper level low off the coast of WA is sending a little moisture into the southern Blues this morning with scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms. This moisture is likely to move north into the Columbia Basin and foothills between 11 AM-2 PM with a slight chance for a stray shower. Showers and a stray thunderstorm look to develop in the Cascades by 2 PM. A few could slide down the east slopes between 4-7 PM and sneak into the upper Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Models are showing the upper level low moving onshore overnight and moving northward tomorrow. This will increase our southwesterly flow and hopefully help move some of this smoke out of here tomorrow afternoon and improve our air quality. Except for areas near any wildfire. There also, looks to be enough instability and moisture in the Blues for a few showers or a stray t-storm. A little cooler with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
By Thursday a broad upper level trough approaches the Pacific northwest with a slight chance for a few mountain showers and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The trough begins to move inland Friday with breezy winds developing and highs in the mid 70s-near 80s. Models are stalling this trough over us all weekend and signaling a fall like pattern change with much cooler temperatures. Highs drop into the upper 60s-low 70s this weekend with a chance for stray to scattered showers on Sunday. A few leftover showers early Monday morning from Hwy 395 and east. Partly to mostly sunny next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.