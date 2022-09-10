Weather Alert

...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND WA695... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains. * WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&