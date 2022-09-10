Weather Authority Alert - Fire Danger, Air Quality
Smokey sunshine and poor air quality today. Breezy winds will keep the fire danger high through tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and OR... Until 11 PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- Gusts NE 20-30 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
- NE Winds Could Complicate Firefighting Efforts
The fire threat will continue Saturday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Smoke from fires across the Pacific Northwest is finally impacting our air quality. Many locations in eastern WA/OR are seeing moderate to unhealthy air quality this morning. Expect the air quality to get worse this weekend as northeasterly winds push dense smoke, from fires in northern Idaho, into the southeast WA and northeast OR.
Air Quality Alert - Southeast WA, Palouse, Inland Northwest and Northeast OR... 8 PM Tonight-Monday Morning
- Counties... WA: Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin; OR: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
- Unhealthy - Very Unhealthy Air Quality
- Especially for young, elderly and people with heart or lung disease
High pressure is overhead on Sunday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Mid and high level clouds begin to increase late Sunday and Monday as a moisture plume, from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, moves into the Pacific Northwest. We may even see a stray or thunderstorm Monday in the mountains. Highs cool into the mid-upper 80s. Models are starting to show some agreement for next week. Upper level trough will move into the Pacific Northwest early next week with cooler temperatures and a chance for a few mountain showers. Lower elevations will remain mostly dry until next Saturday when a slightly stronger system swings through the region with a chance for scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Highs falling into the mid 70s and low 80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.