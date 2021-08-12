Hazy, smoky and hot.  Morning temperatures 70s-80s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-108.
 
High pressure is building off the west coast today is producing a weak northerly flow across eastern WA/OR.  This is pushing smoke south from British Columbia and northern Washington into our region. Expect decreasing air quality today-tomorrow ranging from moderate to unhealthy.  The heat will continue to build, maxing out Friday and Saturday.  
 
Excessive Heat Watch...  Until Saturday Night
  • Highs: 100-110
  • Lows: 68-75
  • Record Highs are Possible
  • Poor Air Quality
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Limit Time Outside
  • Take Breaks
  • Remember Pets
100-degree day count...  
 
100-Degree Days as of Wednesday
 This Year - DaysRecord - DaysBreak/Tie this week
Tri-Cities23 - 4th26 - 1898Yes
Yakima17 - 2nd24 - 2015No
Pendleton14 - 8th25 - 1931No
Walla Walla10 - 8th17 - 2-15No
 
Models continue to show an upper-level low developing off the coast of CA Friday.  However, moisture and instability now seem limited to southern/central Oregon.  This should keep the dry t-storms south of the viewing area.  
 
A little cooler and windy on Sunday as the ridge shifts eastward, highs 95-100.  Fire danger will increase Sunday and Monday with gusts 25-35 mph.  A front will drop south from the Gulf of Alaska Sunday night-Monday bringing showers into the Cascades and cooler temperatures in eastern WA/OR with highs falling into the mid-upper 80s. 
 
Hi pressure returns next Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing back into the 90s. 

