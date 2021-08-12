Hazy, smoky and hot. Morning temperatures 70s-80s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-108.
High pressure is building off the west coast today is producing a weak northerly flow across eastern WA/OR. This is pushing smoke south from British Columbia and northern Washington into our region. Expect decreasing air quality today-tomorrow ranging from moderate to unhealthy. The heat will continue to build, maxing out Friday and Saturday.
Excessive Heat Watch... Until Saturday Night
- Highs: 100-110
- Lows: 68-75
- Record Highs are Possible
- Poor Air Quality
- Stay Hydrated
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
100-degree day count...
|100-Degree Days as of Wednesday
|This Year - Days
|Record - Days
|Break/Tie this week
|Tri-Cities
|23 - 4th
|26 - 1898
|Yes
|Yakima
|17 - 2nd
|24 - 2015
|No
|Pendleton
|14 - 8th
|25 - 1931
|No
|Walla Walla
|10 - 8th
|17 - 2-15
|No
Models continue to show an upper-level low developing off the coast of CA Friday. However, moisture and instability now seem limited to southern/central Oregon. This should keep the dry t-storms south of the viewing area.
A little cooler and windy on Sunday as the ridge shifts eastward, highs 95-100. Fire danger will increase Sunday and Monday with gusts 25-35 mph. A front will drop south from the Gulf of Alaska Sunday night-Monday bringing showers into the Cascades and cooler temperatures in eastern WA/OR with highs falling into the mid-upper 80s.
Hi pressure returns next Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing back into the 90s.