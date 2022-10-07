Calm quiet night temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s overnight and winds are light. High pressure remains through the weekend which means the inversion layer remains and we will continue to have moderate to unhealthy air quality due to smoke and haze in the atmosphere. It will be smoky and hazy through Monday. 

Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday next week we are going to see a slight shift in the forecast with a chance of breezy to gusty winds, Monday and cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This shift should help diminish the smoke and improve air quality. 

 High pressure returns Thursday and we’ll see another warming trend with high temperatures returning to the mid 70s to low 80s. 

Tri-Cities 

Friday Night... Hazy... 50 

Saturday...Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 81/47 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 81/46 

Monday... Partly/Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 80/49 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/43 

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/42 

Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 76/42 

Yakima 

Friday Night... Hazy... 48 

Saturday...Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 82/46 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 81/45 

Monday... Partly/Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 81/45 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 74/41 
Wednesday...  Mostly Sunny... 75/41 

Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 76/42 

 