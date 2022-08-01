Widespread smoke and haze has moved into the region from fires burning in California and Oregon expect breezy to gusty winds from the South which is elevating our fire danger tonight and tomorrow. There is also a chance of Thunderstorms mainly in NE Oregon and the foothills of the Blues and Cascades. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.
Tomorrow more smoke and haze, which should begin to move out later in the day as winds will be coming from the West. Temperatures finally will be back to the mid and upper 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
The rest of the week will gradually cool down to seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
Tonight...
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Hazy a Little Cooler... 99/65
Wednesday....Hot... 99/66
Thursday...Sunny Seasonal... 91/60
Friday...Sunny and Nice...88/60
Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 95/63
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...99/65
Yakima
Tuesday...Hazy, then Sunny... 96/61
Wednesday....Sunny...95/61
Thursday...Sunny....88/57
Friday...Sunny...87/60
Saturday...Sunny & Warm...91/62
Sunday...Sunny & Hot...97/64
