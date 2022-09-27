Widespread smoke and haze tonight should start to disappear after 8 pm, mild winds and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds 20-25 mph and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon with lingering showers in the mountains.
High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A really nice weekend on the way.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Hazy, Then Clear... 58
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 81/56
Thursday... Few Early AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 76/51
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 77/50
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 80/50
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/50
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Hazy ... 56
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 78/48
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 74/45
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 76/47
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 79/48
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 80/49
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 80/48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.