Smoky, hot, unhealthy air quality. Morning temperatures 70-80ss, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs 96-102.
Smoke Air Quality Alert... Until Monday 10 AM
- Unhealthy to Hazardous Air Quality
- Limit Time Outside
- Young and Elderly
- Lung and Heart Disease
- NE Oregon may need to be added the Alert
A strong ridge of high pressure has created an inversion over the Pacific Northwest trapping the smoke near the surface. The smoke will continue to reduce our air quality and suppress temperatures today through Sunday. I've knocked several degrees of our daytime highs over the weekend. However, will leave the Heat Warning in place as temperatures will still be near 100 degrees.
Excessive Heat Warning... Until Saturday Night
- Highs: 98-105
- Lows: 68-75
- Record Highs are Possible
- Stay Hydrated
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
- May Need to Extend into Sunday
Models are now slowing down the Gulf of Alaska system and as a result will push back the 80s to next Tuesday. Winds increase (25-35 mph) Monday ahead of this system which should help to break the inversion and push the smoke of the area. Unfortunately, the winds will increase our fire danger Monday! Cooler Monday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat relief next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. YES!!!
Another warming trend towards the end of next week as highs climb into the mid 90s.