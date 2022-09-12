Smokey Monday with a slight chance for stray showers. Air quality will remain poor today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s.
Air Quality Alert - Southeast WA, Palouse, Inland Northwest and Northeast OR... Until Monday 2 PM (may need extension)
- Counties... WA: Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas; OR: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
- Including... Palouse, Inland Northwest (NE WA, Idaho Panhandle)
- Unhealthy - Very Unhealthy Air Quality
- Especially for young, elderly and people with heart or lung disease
Upper level low off the coast of WA has kicked moisture and a disturbance into the Pacific Northwest. This has resulted in some much need rain in the Cascades overnight, helping firefighters on the Goat Rocks fire. The line of showers now stretches from The Dalles to Coulee City and is slowly moving through the Yakima Valley. If it holds together we could see a few raindrops by late morning in the Tri-Cities and maybe in the foothills by the afternoon.
Smoke and poor air quality will remain an issue through tomorrow afternoon/evening. Models are beginning to a little stronger westerly flow tomorrow evening and that could help push some of the smoke out of the area. Hopefully this will improve our air quality and give us less smoke late Tuesday-Wednesday. I'm keeping my fingers crossed. Highs Tuesday in the low-mid 80s and upper 70s-low 80s Wednesday-Friday. Weather looks to remain dry in the lower elevations and several chances for scattered mountain showers as weak disturbances swing through the region. Temperatures drop to the mid and upper 70s this weekend. Models are showing a stronger system this Sunday with an increasing chance for scattered showers.
