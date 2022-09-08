Mostly sunny and a little hazy. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A northwesterly flow has developed this morning as a ridge builds into the region. This flow is pushing smoke from fires in the north Cascades southwest towards Moses Lake and Ritzville where air quality has dropped to moderate-unhealthy. As the flow becomes more northerly look for the haze/smoke aloft to increase in the Columbia Basin and Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. At this time models suggest our air quality should remain good to moderate at times for the rest of the day.
As the ridge continues to move inland it will begin to push against a thermal (heat) low building north from California. This will tighten the pressure gradient Friday and Saturday producing breezy to gusty winds. Expect gusts 20-30 mph and a high Fire Danger.
Red Flag Warning - WA/OR Cascades... Friday and Saturday
- Critical Fire Danger
- Gusts 20-30 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Fire Weather Watch - Kittitas/Yakima Valleys... Friday and Saturday
- Potential Critical Fire Danger
- Breezy-Gusty Winds
- May be Upgraded to a Warning
- Rapid Fire Spread
High pressure is overhead on Sunday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Mid and high level clouds begin to increase late Sunday and Monday as a moisture plume, from the expected remnants of Hurricane Kay, begins to move into the Pacific Northwest. We may even see a few showers or thunderstorm Monday over central and southern Oregon. Highs in the upper 80s. Models have been struggling a bit with the development and placement of an upper level low on Tuesday. Right now it look to move onshore late Tuesday-Wednesday morning with a chance for scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. The best chance will be from the Tri-Cities and east. Temperatures cool to the upper 70s-low 80s.
