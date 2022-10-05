Mostly sunny and a little hazy with moderate air quality at times today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The strong ridge will continue to dry and very warm through this Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s. Fires continue to burn in the northern Cascades with heavy smoke spilling into the Wenatchee Valley and resulting in unhealthy air quality. Light smoke is being trapped beneath the subsidence inversion producing our hazy skies and moderate air quality at times. Expect this to continue as long as the ridge remains in place.
An upper-level low is currently developing over the eastern Pacific and models are now suggesting that it well strengthen and move through the ridge next Monday through Tuesday. If this occurs, we would likely see cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for a few showers late Monday through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures would cool to near normal by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s-low 70s. Models then show the ridge returning with another warming trend starting Thursday with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s by the end of next week.
