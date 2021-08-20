Tonight, we have a chance of rain through the entire forecast area 40% chance in Yakima and 30% chance for Tri-Cities however it appears the best chance of showers will be in the Kittitas Valley & Blues. Partly cloudy and hazy tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Chance of stray showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday morning clearing later in the day with High Temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. More smoke and haze Sunday with daytime highs in the low 80’s.Smoke and haze will continue to be a problem in the region through the weekend an Air Quality alert is in place through Monday for the Yakima Valley and Eastern Oregon.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday for all areas east of the Oregon Cascades plus Jackson County due to intermittent smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Southern Washington.
Including the cities of Prineville, Post, Paulina, Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, Condon, Lonerock, Arlington, John Day, Monument, Dayville, Long Creek, Seneca, Madras, Warm Springs, Culver, Boardman, Heppner, Lexington, Ione, Irrigon, Wasco, Moro, Grass Valley, Hermiston, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Athena, Pilot Rock, Stanfield, Umatilla, Ukiah, Helix, La Grande, Elgin, Union, North Powder, Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa..Imnaha, Troy, Lostine, The Dalles, Maupin, Shaniko, Tygh Valley, Fossil, Spray, and Mitchell
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Yakima County through Monday morning due to a risk of wildfire smoke.
Including the cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.