Mostly sunny and a little hazy today. Smoke and unhealthy air quality will continue through late morning/midday over the upper Yakima Valley. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until 11 AM
- Unhealthy to Hazardous AQ
- Limit time outdoors
Smoke models are indicating a light northeasterly wind developing by midday. This should help push the some of the smoke out of the Yakima Valley and improve the air quality. Winds become westerly again Wednesday morning pushing another round of smoke into the Yakima Valley. Highs in the low-mid 80s. A weak front will push across the region Wednesday night-Thursday. This system looks fairly dry with rain chances only for the Cascades. The main impact for the rest of us will be breezy winds and cooler temperatures Thursday-Friday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Ridging returns this weekend with a little warming trend with highs in the low-upper 80s and near 90 by next Monday.