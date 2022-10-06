Hazy sunshine and warm this afternoon. Smoke from wildfire will cause moderate - unhealthy for sensitive groups today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The strong upper-level ridge will continue to trap smoke under its inversion through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. I see little relief in our air quality until Monday when an upper-level low and surface front pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This should break the inversion and provide enough mixing to move the smoke out of the area for a few days. Models are weakening this system as it arrives so I removed the showers, except in the mountains, from my forecast. The cooling will not be as strong with highs dropping into the upper 70s-near 80. Cooler air arrives Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s through Wednesday.
Models develop another blocking ridge over the west coast by Friday with highs climbing into the mid 70s-low 80s by next weekend.
