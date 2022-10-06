Hazy sunshine and warm this afternoon.  Smoke from wildfire will cause moderate - unhealthy for sensitive groups today.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
 
The strong upper-level ridge will continue to trap smoke under its inversion through the weekend with highs in the low 80s.  I see little relief in our air quality until Monday when an upper-level low and surface front pushes into the Pacific Northwest.  This should break the inversion and provide enough mixing to move the smoke out of the area for a few days.  Models are weakening this system as it arrives so I removed the showers, except in the mountains, from my forecast.  The cooling will not be as strong with highs dropping into the upper 70s-near 80.  Cooler air arrives Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s through Wednesday.  
 
Models develop another blocking ridge over the west coast by Friday with highs climbing into the mid 70s-low 80s by next weekend.
 